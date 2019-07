ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN AN ideal situation, the sponsors Zambia National Service (ZNS) would probably love to dedicate more concentration to Green Eagles, who will be representing the country in the CAF Champions League.

But they may find their attention divided if another one of their sponsored sides, Young Green Eagles, win the play-off against Kansanshi Dynamos.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/