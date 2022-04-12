Two cops to hang

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

TWO police officers have been condemned to death by hanging for killing a suspect who was in custody.

In this case, Mastone Simweene and Muyunda Mufungulwa have been sentenced to death by hanging until pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

The officers appealed against the sentences in the Court of Appeal, but their plea was dismissed for lack of merit.

According to evidence in the High Court, Simweene and Mufungulwa were convicted in Choma for killing Lemmy Mapeke CLICK TO READ MORE