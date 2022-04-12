News

Two cops to hang

April 12, 2022
PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola
TWO police officers have been condemned to death by hanging for killing a suspect who was in custody.
In this case, Mastone Simweene and Muyunda Mufungulwa have been sentenced to death by hanging until pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.
The officers appealed against the sentences in the Court of Appeal, but their plea was dismissed for lack of merit.
According to evidence in the High Court, Simweene and Mufungulwa were convicted in Choma for killing Lemmy Mapeke CLICK TO READ MORE


