Two burn camp, get 10 years each for arson

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced two men of Mambwe district to 10 years imprisonment each with hard labour for setting ablaze a camp belonging to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks. Benjamin Tembo and Salim Ng’ona appeared for sentencing before Lusaka-based High Court Judge William Mweemba on two counts of arson. Particulars of the offence are that on November 23 last year, in Mambwe, while acting together, the two convicts set fire on the camp. In count one, the fire destroyed goods worth K8,000, property of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks. In count two, the duo, on the same date, willingly and unlawfully burnt houses belonging to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and destroyed goods worth K18,000. Tembo and Ng’ona were convicted by the Mambwe Subordinate Court in the two counts and were committed to the High Court for sentencing. In mitigation, the convicts asked CLICK TO READ MORE