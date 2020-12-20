Twice rejected, once loved

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

HAVING been rejected by women twice before, Mike Phiri was not sure if he would fall in love again.

He was scared of going into another relationship that would bring him heartache.

As a result, he says, he developed ill feelings for women as he thought they were the same.

He says his first most painful experience was when a lady, only identified as Rosemary, he had met in Chelston in Lusaka dumped him for another man in 1982.

“I really loved Rosemary and I was about to see her parents for formal introductions when I found her with another man. At one time she told me not to visit her, saying she was going to visit her uncle in Matero. But my heart was not at peace. So I went to her place only to find her with another man holding each other in a suggestive manner,” Mr Phiri says.

He says he ended the relationship there and then saying he could not trust Rosemary anymore.

But it did not take long before he fell in love again with another woman named Selina in 1983.

The two met in Nyimba and, shortly after that, Mr Phiri decided to see her parents.

"I made it clear to Selina's parents that I wanted to marry her. There was no time to wait because I felt time to get