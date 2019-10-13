Twice married woman sued over paternity

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TWENTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD man of Lilanda Township has sued his former wife over paternity after he found out that a child he is said to have with her bears a different surname.

Samuel Kambeu told magistrates Pauline Newa and Miyanda Banda that he was shocked to learn that his child bears the surname Bwembya.

He told the court his former wife, Agatha Mwansa, 19, now married to another man hid the child's under five clinic card from him even when she told him that he was responsible for the pregnancy