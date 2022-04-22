Twerking student faces 3-yr jail term

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN AN apparent case of ignorance is no defence, a 21-year-old female Zambian student has been arrested in Russia for allegedly disrespecting that country’s war memorial site by twerking in front of it. The woman, who has been identified as Tionge Ziba, a first year student at Yugra State University in Russia, could face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of €34,430 if found guilty. In a statement last evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the Zambian Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by Russian authorities about Ms Ziba’s arrest on Sunday. This was after Ms Ziba posted a video with a caption on her Instagram account in which she appears dancing in front of a monument dedicated to veterans of the Great Patriotic War, in Khanty-Mansiysk district. “The ministry wishes to confirm that Ms Ziba, a first year student at Yugra State University, was placed in temporary custody and was released on police bond in her own recognisance on Monday.

"The Inter-District Investigating Department of Yugra has initiated a criminal case on