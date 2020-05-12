Tutor in K1.2m fees scam dies

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A LECTURER at Eden University who was dismissed for allegedly swindling 88 students out of over K1.2 million in tuition fees has died in suspicious circumstances.

Edrick Singogo, 41, who was head of the nursing department, is alleged to have been collecting tuition fees from students between January and March this year.

This was under the pretext that he would deposit the money in the university’s account on behalf of the students, something he allegedly never did.

According to police, Mr Singogo travelled to Livingstone to meet one of the people who owed him money and was booked at a lodge where he was found dead on