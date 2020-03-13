Turning Lusaka into livable city

MERCH KHOZI, Lusaka

A QUICK scrutiny of the newspapers reveals an astounding reality of increasing road traffic crashes from 20,962 to 32,350 between 2010 and 2016 respectively, according to the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Lusaka, known as one of the fastest developing cities in southern Africa (IPA, 2016), accounts for over 50 percent of all fatal road traffic crashes in the country with pedestrians and cyclists representing 50.3 percent (RTSA, 2016) of all victims.

What seemed as a normal daily routine for most school-going children and local commuters left Ketty Nyirenda, 19, with indelible facial and bodily scars when an unlicensed mini-bus driver hurtled off the main road to the scantily provided pedestrian walk-way, where Ketty met her near-death experience.

Vividly recounting her ordeal, which also left her emotionally broken, Ketty explains that most roads do not provide for pedestrians, making their safety impossible.

"I am impressed with the current road developments, but they still do not cater for pedestrians and cyclists. Longer and wider walk-ways for pedestrians can significantly enhance safety by reducing the possibility of pedestrians sharing the roads with motorists. As pupils, we practically share the roads with motor vehicles."