Turnaround of State-owned enterprises inspiring

Dear editor,

OF LATE, I have noticed a turnaround in the performance of some State-owned enterprises from loss-making to profit-making.

One such example is Mulungushi Village Complex Limited (MVCL), which declared and paid dividends to the Ministry of Finance in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years and in line with our first strategic plan.

This is indeed commendable.

This also points to the viability of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) which, after its formation, was perceived as a white elephant.

To the contrary, the IDC is playing its role in turning around loss-making SOEs into profit-making entities.

It is only fair to give credit where it is due.

In this regard, I wish to commend the Bwalya Chilolo-led MVCL management for embracing innovation and working very hard to make the institution viable.

RABECCA

Lusaka