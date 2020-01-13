News

Turn vote seekers to Christ – Lungu

January 13, 2020
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (centre), accompanied by presiding bishop Edgar Ng’ambi (right) and his wife prophetess Isabel (left), tours the Praise Christian Centre headquarters in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
THE Church should lead politicians to Jesus Christ so that they can learn to love one another and end the culture of violence among political parties, President Edgar Lungu has said.
President Lungu said the high levels of violence among political parties as Zambia heads towards the 2021 general elections is unprecedented, hence the need for people who aspire to lead the country to know Jesus Christ.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

