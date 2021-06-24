Turn up for second vaccine dose

WE DO not expect much prodding for Zambians and other residents to get their second dose of vaccines against COVID-19.

The escalating numbers of infections, hospitalisations and deaths are more than enough reason for people to quickly step

forward and have their second jabs.

The rate at which COVID-19 cases are rising and the number of deaths should be compelling enough for people to, without any hesitation, get their second dose to safeguard their lives.

Research has revealed that in countries where more people have been vaccinated, the spread of COVID-19 infections has been minimised and life has continued with reduced impact.

Even locally, experts say there have been no confirmed deaths of those that were vaccinated from the current wave of COVID-19.

This goes to show the efficacy of the vaccine and why people should turn out in numbers to get the second dose that will complete the vaccination.

We know that when the first COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out on April 14, 2021 after the country received the first consignment of 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca, there was resistance

from many members of the public. Sadly, the reluctance to get vaccinated was also exhibited by some medical experts and other frontliners.

As a way of systematically and effectively rolling out the vaccine, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan prioritised frontline health workers, who are essential in sustaining the COVID-19 response, those most

essential in maintaining core societal functions (teachers, immigration, police, religious and traditional leaders), people at greatest risk of severe COVID-19

disease (those with other underlying diseases, and those aged above 65 years) and the population in congregate settings.

The overall target for the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination exercise countrywide is 8.4 million people above the age of 18 years.

It is, however, sad that despite people being aware of the devastating effects of the pandemic, having survived the first and second waves, many decided to shy away from the first call for

vaccination.

However, it is hoped that lessons have been learnt from the third wave, which has been more deadly and claimed more lives.

The situation in hospitals points to a huge crisis beyond what the country can handle.

Hospitals have run out of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients while mortuaries are also full to capacity.

Oxygen is also in short supply due to escalated demand for the commodity owing to the high number of cases.

It is common knowledge that the only available solution for now is for more people to get vaccinated.

Those who got the first jab must go a step further and get the second dose.

It is hoped that those who were still on the fence still debating on whether to be vaccinated or not have now made up their minds.

As Government procures more vaccines in the near future, we urge all eligible citizens to come forth in numbers and be vaccinated.

Government announced two days ago that with the help of the World Bank, it has mobilised resources to procure 4.4 million doses of

Johnson Johnson vaccine, which will be available in September.

It is hoped that those that were left out from the AstraZeneca consignment will benefit from this particular one.

As more people get vaccinated, it should also be emphasised that vaccination is not a licence for one to live carelessly.

Those vaccinated must understand that they are still at risk of being infected and infecting others if they live carelessly.

Those vaccinated should continue like everybody else to adhere to the COVID regulations to avoid risking their lives and those of others.