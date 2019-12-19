Turn to the land, local entrepreneurs told

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has one million hectares in the farm blocks in the 10 provinces which local entrepreneurs should invest in to boost the agriculture sector.

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) acting director-general Matongo Matamwandi said local entrepreneurs should engage in large-scale farming across the country.

Mr Matamwandi said this during a presentation on business climate and opportunities at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Men’s Entrepreneurship Conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka CLICK TO READ MORE