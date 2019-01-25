‘Turn of Fortune’ premieres

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AT A time the rivalry between Zambian productions, particularly Zuba and Mpali, seems to be simmering at least among their ardent viewers on social media, more local productions have been added to Zambezi Magic, the DStv channel that caters for southern African countries outside South Africa.

The loyalty of the Zambian viewers is being further tested if not confused.

As was announced at the MultiChoice Southern Africa Media Showcase in Johannesburg, South Africa, a brand new Zambian drama called Turn of Fortune, created by veteran film-maker Lawrence Thompson and a new reality show by the title of Lusaka Hustler by Cleo Ice Queen, Kuni and Thandi, have premiered.