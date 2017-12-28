Turks to assess Zambia’s waste

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TIKA) will next month undertake a waste management needs assessment exercise in Zambia.

The decision was reached following a meeting between TIKA vice-president Ali Maskan and charge d’ affaires of Zambia in Turkey, Bwalya Nondo.

Mr Nondo said the exercise, to be carried out by a team of two TIKA waste management experts, will equip Zambia with technical know-how for effective waste management.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/