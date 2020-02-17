Turkey-Zambia trade on rise

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

TURKEY and Zambia’s trade volumes increased to US$24 million in 2019 from US$350,000 in 2003 following bilateral agreements signed between the two governments.

Turkey’s Minister of Family, Labour and Social Services Zehra Zümrüt said trade between the two countries is expected to increase as Turkish investors are investing in various sectors in Zambia.

The main export commodities of Turkish companies to Zambia are machinery and appliances, tools, iron and steel goods, electrical machinery and