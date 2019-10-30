Turkey keen on stronger ties

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

TURKEY is keen to strengthen the bilateral cooperation with Zambia to boost investment that currently stands at US$6.7 million.

As of last year, trade volume between the two countries stood at US$18 million while in 2015 it was over US$32 million.

Turkish Minister of Family, Labour and Social Services Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said Zambia is an important partner in Africa with contractors from that country undertaking projects worth US$82,000 in Zambia