TuneMe here for young ones

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says the mobile application for young people, TuneMe, launched by Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development, is an innovative way of providing information to youths on sexual and reproductive health rights in the wake of COVID-19.

TuneMe Platform is a mobile application aimed at empowering young people to make choices about their bodies, rights, love life and health.

UNFPA Zambia country representative Gift Malunga said with the prevailing disruption of routine spaces for adolescents and young people, such as schools and youth-friendly centres closing due to COVID-19, the platform presents continuity of flow of