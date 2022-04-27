Tukuta’s wife files for divorce

JUSTINAH KAPEMBWA, Lusaka

STATE House presidential photographer Cornelius Mulenga’s wife, Chanda Chibuta, has filed for divorce in the Lusaka High Court. Ms Chibuta has asked the court to end the nine-year union with the photographer, popularly known as Chellah Tukuta, because it has irretrievably broken down , especially that the couple has lived apart for three years. The social worker says she can no longer live with her husband, hence wants the marriage dissolved. “The petitioner [Ms Chibuta] and the respondent [Mr Mulenga] have continuously lived apart from 27th February, 2019 to date. “The petitioner prays that the said marriage be dissolved,” the petition filed yesterday reads in part. Ms Chibuta says she got married to Mr Mulenga on August 17, 2013 at Lusaka Baptist Church in Zambia. She submits, however, that the couple has CLICK TO READ MORE