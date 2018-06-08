Tuku, Mi Casa, Caitlin unite

ZIO MWALE and SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

ZIMBABWEAN music maestro Oliver Mtukudzi brought along his afro jazz. South African house band Mi Casa brought their deep house and jazz. Zambian violinist Caitlin De Ville brought her electric violin.With that, the stage was set for the Africa Unite Music Festival at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka last Saturday.

And yet, that was not all at the show organised and co-hosted by Hammer Events and Sound Waves Media.

There was also Danny Kaya, Roberto and Malawian musician Skeffa Chimoto.

But with only a few people turning up on Saturday, the show which was originally set to start at 14:00 hours was only able to start at 19:00 hours with Roberto as the opening act.

Seemingly unaffected by the small audience, Roberto embraced the stage for about half an hour in which time he performed songs like Eponaba, Good Woman, Am into You, Teyamo, Contolola, Amarula and his latest Kwasa.

While you can complain about the delay in starting the performances, you have to admire the glitz on stage. But it should not be really a surprise; that is what you expect with Sound Wave.

Simply stunning.

The fun started on Friday when Oliver Mtukudzi headlined the show.

The Weekend Mail however, reserved their attendance for Saturday. And boy, there are no regrets other than the delay in starting the performances.

One of the fascinating acts of the weekend was the performance by Caitlin, who tends to add some sexy play to her performance. Caitlin, who was dressed in an outfit provided by Mangishi Doll whose highlight was when they dressed the New York-born, Florida-raised Oscar nominee in a Chitenge print at the American Black Film Festival Honours in Beverly Hills, the Chingola-born violinist was on point.

She played covers of Particular by Major Lazer and DJ Maphorisa featuring Nasty C, ice Prince, Patoranking and Jidenna and Shape of You by Ed Sheeran.

The crowd loved it.

A day before her performance, Caitlin wrote online that the Woodlands Stadium performance was going to be her last before she goes to work on some material of her own.

“My last live performances for a while before I’ll be going into hibernation mode to work on original music – so make sure you’re there Lusaka,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Unfortunately, the attendance was not wholly impressive.

The same cannot be said of the performances including that of Tuku who at some point was joined on stage by the overly talented James Sakala.

Tuku is just Tuku. He seems ageless. He is just like his songs which the audience enjoyed every bit.