Tukombe keeps focus

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

MISSING class became normal for Queen Tukombe, 16, a Grade 11 pupil at Lusaka’s St Mary’s Secondary School.

She was absent from class from 2011 to end of 2015.

Sometimes she could have an hour of class work with her teacher in the ward at University Teaching Hospital.

She counts herself blessed because other children did not have that opportunity to get lessons in the cancer wards.

But looking back, all she wished for is to have all children declared cancer-free considering the trauma she went through.

Queen says she was in and out of hospital longer than expected but hope kept her going.

She is the first leukemia patient to have been declared cancer-free in Zambia.