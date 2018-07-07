Tujilijili sale raised in Parley

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

GOVERNMENT has warned against illegal production and sale of highly potent sachets commonly known as tujilijili which have resurfaced in some parts of the country.Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale told Parliament on Thursday evening that Government will not lift the ban on the production and sale of tujilijili because they are harmful to health.

He was responding to Nangoma Member of Parliament (MP) Boyd Hamusonde (Independent), who wanted to know if Government has lifted the ban on the production, supply, sale and consumption of tujilijili.