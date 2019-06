NKOMBO KACHEMBA and PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has called for integrated infrastructure development among African countries to hasten economic development.

Mr Tshisekedi said integrated development can be promoted in sectors like transport, where railway lines and roads can be built to interlink countries and improve regional trade.