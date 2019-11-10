Try outclassing Kansenshi 89

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

‘A MAN who invites his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their homes. When they gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good to do so,” writes Nigerian author Chenua Achebe in his book Things Fall Apart.

Though it has taken Kansenshi Secondary School 30 years to witness the generosity of Class of 1989 alumni in ploughing back to the school, the truth is they finally came together not only for a feast but also to leave a memorial in form of a building.

The Kansenshi Secondary School Class of 89 was by last Saturday recognised as one of the rare class of pupils to have been educated at the school.

To begin with, they are the only crop of pupils who have managed to reunite by throwing a party at The Urban Hotel right in Ndola where their former school is.

Most of these members travelled from across the country to be part of the inaugural gathering of fraternal former pupils.

The Class of 89 invited the deputy head teacher Mr Tione Phiri and two of their former teachers.

City father, the Mayor of Ndola, Amon Chisenga and Ndola District Commissioner George Chisulo were guest of honour and READ MORE