DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

FARMERS should diversify from growing maize to fish farming because the commodity is on demand locally and abroad.

Toloka Khosa, a senior fish culturist in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, said time is ripe for farmers to embrace fish farming.

Mr Khosa said this at an Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Chipata recently CLICK TO READ MORE