Trust urges govt to invest in cotton research

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Cotton Development Trust (CDT) has urged Government to increase budgetary allocation on agriculture related research and development towards the cotton sub-sectors to boost production.

CDT director Lwisya Silwimba said there is need to address challenges affecting the growth of the cotton sub-sector, which Zambia’s economy can greatly depend on as a strategic crop.

Mr Silwimba said in response to a query on Thursday, that it is important to continue growing cotton by constantly seeking to improve its competitiveness by making it financially sustainable.

"In this regard, great hope is placed on research and need to create markets for value addition. Another important factor is to increase budget spending on agriculture-related research and development and ..