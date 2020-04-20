Business

Trump pushes copper price up, Kwacha falls

April 20, 2020
1 Min Read
MINERS processing copper at one of the mines on the Copperbelt.

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump’s plans to reopen the country’s economy on Friday helped copper prices to rise to about US$5,200 per tonne while the Kwacha is likely to trade between K18.15 and K19.00.
Reuters reports that copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose by 1.6 percent to US$5,222 a tonne, it’s highest since March 17, 2020.
“Copper prices rose on Friday as Mr Trump laid out plans to reopen the world’s biggest economy, helping alleviate some worries over the prospects of a steep global recession CLICK TO READ MORE

