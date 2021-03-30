THE stance taken by President Edgar Lungu and Cabinet ministers to lead by example and be the first to take the COVID-19 jab is indeed a true mark of leadership which cannot go without commendation.

The decision by the head of State and Cabinet ministers to be the first ones to take the vaccine will certainly help allay misconceptions surrounding the vaccine.

There have been a lot of misgivings on the efficacy and safety of the vaccines. The misgivings were mostly fuelled by experiences of other countries like South Africa, where citizens are reported to have reacted to some vaccines.

Besides, there have also been some conspiracy theories around Covid-19 and the vaccines, championed by some ecclesiastical fanatics.

Some members of the public have been heard saying ‘if Government insists on bringing the COVID-19 vaccine, leaders should be the first to take it’.

Probably in the minds of those who advanced such sentiments, it was preconceived that Government leaders would shy away from the challenge.

It is, however, good that our leaders have proved the critics wrong.

President Lungu has done well to lead the way for his Cabinet. This shows that there is nothing sinister about the vaccine as is being insinuated by some people.

The stance taken by President Lungu is also a bold statement great leaders make in times of challenges.

But we know Government would not be that negligent to just bring in vaccines without conducting any due diligence.

Zambia is one of those countries that are lagging behind in accessing the vaccines due to the elaborate process taken to engage experts on the efficacy and suitability of the vaccine on the Zambian people.

While other countries have exhausted the first batch of vaccines and are going for the second one, Zambia is yet to access the first batch.

Whereas the importance of due diligence is appreciated, it is time to roll out the vaccine. Last Thursday, Cabinet approved the buying and deployment of AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, commonly known as COVAX facility.

About four million Zambians, who are above 18 years, will be vaccinated under the World Health Organisation-supported initiative. The remaining 4.8 million eligible Zambians will be covered by Government and with support from other countries and cooperating partners.

This is certainly the way to go given the devastating effects of COVID-19. No-one can claim ignorance of the debilitating effect of COVID-19 on individuals, families, businesses and nations worldwide. The effects are still there for all to see. And no-one can claim that they remain unscathed by the pandemic because either one is infected or affected.

Those who still hold on to strong views against the vaccine are free to stay away because COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary in Zambia.

However, this is highly risky. Like it was predicted for the second wave, there is a high probability of a third and more deadly wave for that matter.

Those who chose to reject the vaccine will have no-one to blame but themselves in an event that the third wave hits.

It is good that the head of State and his Cabinet have shown leadership by deciding to be the first ones to take the jab.

We expect leaders across all spheres of life, including political parties and churches, to emulate the gesture. This way, they will inspire their followers to do the same.

If anything, there is need for every eligible Zambian to be vaccinated as it is the surest way to fight the pandemic.

President Lungu has indeed demonstrated true leadership, and let every patriotic Zambian follow.