True African offers fans scent from the past

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Chilanga

THE True African thought that they had finished or that they had done enough and it was time for them to exit the stage for the next act. But the audience was not going to have anything of that sort.

There was one song that needed to be played.

Not too sure whether it was deliberate or they had just forgotten that there was one song they needed to perform. It is possible that they could have forgotten. The coronavirus pandemic has disturbed a lot of things such that some traditions have been done away with. But for the audience at Munda Wanga Botanical Gardens where the Bob Marley Peace Concert was held last Saturday, they had not forgotten. And they wanted the show to flow in the same old way.

True African, with Jack Mad (bass), Saulos Njekwa (keyboards), Ras Kayu (vocals), James (drums), Steven Jones (rhythm) and Andreya T (lead guitar), had performed Street Song, True Africa and Mukazi Uyu – all solid songs – when they thought of exiting the stage.

The idea was to give as many acts as possible the opportunity to perform. But before they could exit, one woman started the calls, “Ganja Messenjah!”, “Ganja Messenjah!” Before long, others had joined in the calls.

True African could not simply walk away. In true African fashion, they felt obliged to respond to the calls. They came back and