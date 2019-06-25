Trucks drive away with K480 million

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

OVER 8,000 heavy-duty vehicles were dubiously imported into the country over the last four years and Government lost about K480 million in taxes.

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda told a media briefing yesterday that the trucks and earth-moving machinery were brought into the country by individuals and companies.

Mr Sikalinda said it is unfortunate that some people decided to abuse the tax incentives given to them by Government to grow their businesses and