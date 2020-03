CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

SEVEN people died yesterday while 12 others sustained serious injuries when a heavy truck and a light truck collided and fell into a ditch on the Batoka-Maamba road in Pemba district.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said in an interview that the accident happened around 06:00 hours at a place called Seven Corners near Siamuleya Eillage, 20kms east of Batoka.