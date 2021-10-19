Truckers target large cargo

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

NYAMULA Logistics Solutions has launched a platform to bring together a fleet of Zambian-owned small-scale transporters to enable them to participate in handling large volumes of cargo usually associated with big trucking companies.

In an interview last week, managing director Stephen Muraga said locally owned transporters have been experiencing various challenges that hinder them from making realistic turnovers.

He said Nyamula decided to establish a one-stop market for truck owners and cargo movers.

“Our system operates on the model such as the Uber taxis whereby small truckers with one or two trucks are brought together to make a huge fleet that can handle large volumes of cargo.

"This way smaller guys are able to be involved in the transportation of big volumes since the fleet becomes larger and they become capable to