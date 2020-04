MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chadiza

SOME truck drivers at Chanida border in Eastern Province are refusing to be quarantined citing lack of money to pay for accommodation at Mphangwe Motel in Katete.

The truckers entering Zambia from Mozambique are quarantined for 14 days at Mphangwe Motel after being screened for coronavirus.

The drivers want to be quarantined at the border so that they can be sleeping in their trucks. CLICK TO READ MORE