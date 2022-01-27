Tropical storm Ana threatens fuel supply

STEVEN MVULA, CATHERINE BWALYA, Lusaka, Choma

TO AVERT a possible shortage of fuel as a result of cyclone Ana, Government should urgently engage fuel transporters to start using the Dar es Salaam port as most trucks in Tete, Mozambique, cannot risk using flooded roads. Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia secretary general Benson Tembo said in an interview yesterday that it would be prudent for fuel transporters to use the Tanzanian route. “Most transporters are tilted to using the Tete route in Mozambique, so Government should step in and advise fuel transporters to start using the Dar es Salaam port, otherwise there will be a serious fuel shortage in this country,” he said. Mr Tembo said drivers do not want to risk driving through flooded roads as fuel is a sensitive and dangerous cargo. Southern African Development Community (SADC) Truck Drivers Association of Zambia chairperson Stanley Muluka said in an interview that the grouping is waiting for an update from drivers who have parked their trucks routes have become impassable due to stormy weather and some rivers bursting their banks. “For now, the situation is as was explained yesterday. Only until we get an update from our members who are stranded can we give a position, but there is a possibility of a shortage of fuel,” Mr Muluka said. But the Meteorological Department has good news: tropical storm Ana will not continue into next week because its strength has CLICK TO READ MORE