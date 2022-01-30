Tropical cyclone Batsirai detected

VIOLET MENGO, MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

Another cyclone, which is more destructive, has been detected, the Zambia Meteorological Department has warned. Agency director Edson Nkonde said Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has been spotted and it is being monitored. Mr Nkonde could, however, not give more details on the tropical cyclone.

“There is a system that has developed and is much deeper, the tropical cyclone Batsirai. It has been given a Shona name. We are monitoring it. We will give an update in the coming weeks so that you can as well monitor,” he said. Mr Nkonde said this in an interview with the Sunday Mail on Thursday.

Zambia has experienced heavy rains in recent days, largely attributed to tropical cyclone Ana, which has caused flooding in Eastern, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Southern, Western and Central provinces. The cyclone has also caused destruction and scores of deaths in neighbouring countries Malawi and Mozambique. Meanwhile, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has given Livingstone and Chipata city councils over K450,000 each to support environmentally sound management of waste. The funds are for the establishment of recyclable collection centres under the best available technology and best environmental practices project. ZEMA corporate affairs manager Friday Phiri said the authority will offer technical and financial support to selected local authorities to undertake environmentally sound waste management practices. “Under the five-year project which is supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), ZEMA is offering technical and financial support to selected local authorities. Some of the activities include recovery of recyclables from CLICK TO READ MORE