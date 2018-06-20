Tribute to true patriarch

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Lusaka and FRANCIS LUNGU, Livingstone

HAVING died at the age of 86, different summations are bound to emerge regarding Daniel Munkombwe’s life.Whatever the case, you cannot argue with the fact that Mr Munkombwe had a successful life as a farmer, businessman and politician.

In his book, Politics of Influence, he left it to the students of history to pass verdict on his legacy.

“Apart from my short temper which I will describe as stupid, I think that I have largely been a good man,” he said.

“I want to leave this issue of what I did to genuine students of history. My contribution to my country is worth talking about and what I have done can only be best recorded by genuine history commentators.”

Well, the queue of commentators is there, and quite long. They include not just those people he met during his long distinguished career, but also close family members.

Mr Munkombwe is known for looking after a very large extended family.

In his book, he said when his uncle, Vernon Mwaanga’s father Samson, was dying, he left instructions for him to look after his relatives.

“I am still carrying my uncle Mwaanga’s instructions to look after our relatives,” Mr Munkombwe wrote in his autobiography published in 2015. “Admittedly, I have other weaknesses which are well-documented, which hinge around my married life and which made me a willing victim of African and Tonga culture.”

Still, Mr Munkombwe’s widows, Anne and Margret as well those close to him, saw more than a father figure in him.

“He was not a harsh man. Of course he was very strict in life. He expected everyone to do the right thing,” Anne says.

“He had his own mistakes in life just like any other person. But whoever took his words will do something good in life. Old as I am, I have learnt something from him and if God still gives me time on this earth, I will try by all means to do the right things he used to tell us.”

Margaret, remembers Mr Munkombwe as a loving person who did not segregate any person.

She says her family lived in harmony because Mr Munkombwe cared and loved every person under his care.

“I will miss and remember him for the sweet person he was. He was so caring and loving,” Margaret says.

Phillip, one of his nephews who was at Mr Munkombwe’s bedside before he died in Livingstone General Hospital on Friday, says his uncle had been the pillar of the family.

“He accommodated everyone. Everyone was a relative,” Phillip says.

Seth Muleya, another nephew who also served as Western Province permanent secretary, says Mr Munkombwe was an epitome of hard work.

“He was a young brother to my father and he taught us that there is no substitute to hard work. You need to work hard to get what you want,” Mr Muleya says.

Mr Muleya is able to back it up with facts.

He remembers that at one time, Mr Munkombwe produced more maize than Northern Province put together.

“We never slept past 04:00 hours when we were growing up. We were working in the field and that is one thing he has left us with,” Mr Muleya says.

He says Mr Munkombwe never held a grudge against anyone because he was a man of the people.

During the struggle for independence, Mr Munkombwe was somewhat a sworn enemy of his cousin VJ for belonging to the United National Independence Party (UNIP) instead of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula’s Africa National Congress (ANC).

Until the introduction of the One-Party State, UNIP had difficulties penetrating the Southern Province as it was an ANC domain.

Therefore, being a member of UNIP and living in the province carried its own risks.

“I had a quarrel with my father and was not allowed to visit him for nearly two years. One of the my cousins Daniel Munkombwe, a vocal and effective organiser of the ANC, had drummed up so much hostility against me that when I attempted to visit my Uncle Philemon Mwaanga, he reached for his short gun and threatened to shoot me,” VJ wrote in his book.

That was Munkombwe exhibiting his militant best but also how dedicated he was to work.

Mr Munkombwe was to later join UNIP and worked closely with VJ even in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) which VJ had helped found.

VJ describes late Munkombwe as a man who had a very distinguished and exceptional public service record as a freedom fighter, minister and prominent farmer and businessman.

“The family is greatly saddened by his demise. The leadership role he played will almost be impossible to fill,” VJ, who is acting as Mr Munkombwe’s family spokesperson, said in an interview.

“My father sent him to Matopo Mission in Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia, present day Zimbabwe, and when he came back, he started his business before joining the ANC as a freedom fighter.

“When he was getting married, my father is the one who negotiated for his marriage and paid his lobola. So he is very closely related to me.”

Mr Muleya says his uncle’s love for people was deep that sometimes he could skip his own son to help someone else.

“What you can pick from him is that people are more important in life than riches and that was cardinal to him,” he says.

It is easy to understand why Mr Munkombwe made a success out of his farming and business career.

In 1943, while Mr Munkombwe’s father was saving in the World War II, he took him together with his mother and two sisters to live with his sister who had married into the royal family of Chief Macha in Choma.

While there, Mr Munkombwe, who was then aged 11, had to join Chief Macha’s team of workers.

“We would be woken up about 3am every day during the rainy season to go and get oxen from the cattle kraal and begin milking,” Mr Munkombwe said in his book.

“If on a particular day there were continuous rains, we would put on empty sacks to go and plant sweet potatoes. We were not allowed to drink anything including water until 1pm. But for me, I had already been used to working long hours without food. I had undergone the worst agony earlier on in my life.”

Mr Munkombwe’s family friend Brian Mulenga, believes that the Choma lion, as Mr Munkombwe was called, must have been one of the wealthiest Zambians at some point.

“He was definitely the biggest indigenous cattle rancher and commercial farmer and at a very young age,” Mr Mulenga says.

“He achieved notoriety when in 1972 the largest cheque made out to a farmer by the National Agricultural Marketing Board (NAMBOARD) was to one Daniel Munkombwe. The cheque was so large it came to the notice of then President Kenneth Kaunda. The cheque was bigger than all the money paid out to farmers in Northern Province implying he had produced more maize than the entire Northern Province.

“His Kabebya Ranch had the largest cattle herd in the country and a string of butcheries from Livingstone all the way up to Mufulira. He was lured into full-time politics and thus began the slow downward spiral of his business empire.”

Mr Mulenga says Mr Munkombwe sponsored dozens of students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and his Olympia Park home in Lusaka was always full of relatives.

“Whatever his faults in the political arena, Daniel Munkombwe has always been a man to help his friends and relatives and always has a fund of great jokes,” he says.

But politics was also a huge part of Mr Munkombwe’s life.

“Working with different leaders like Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Michael Sata has given me greater understanding and courage required to lead people with diverse interests,” Mr Munkombwe said.

“Being associated with these great men has been an honour and special privilege for me.”

The nation was privileged to have Mr Munkombwe as one of its sons.