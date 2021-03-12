Tribute to Gerald Mwale

CAROLINE NENGUKE, Lusaka

ON A nippy early morning, I was on a flight from Lusaka via Nairobi to Amsterdam in the Netherlands to attend a short course on mastering digital tools for journalists.

I had just qualified as a journalist a year before, and was working in the development sector as an assistant editor for an online development news publication.

While awkwardly trying to spot my airport pickup to my final destination, I was awakened from my confused reverie by a gentle voice, speaking my local language, asking if I was part of the Radio Nederlands training programme in Hilversum.

My tired and stiff frame recoiled like a rubber band, my eyes lit up; in the huge and bustling Schipol Airport, someone had come to my rescue.

The man who at that point was my saviour is none other than Gerald Kachingwe Mwale. Gerald was on the same programme as I, and had been looking out for me at the airport in Lusaka because the institution had alerted us about the scholarship award recipients so we could perhaps get to know each other before the journey.

But as fate would have it, I was late for my flight and was probably the last passenger on the plane. But because Gerald, having gotten to the airport