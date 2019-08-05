Tribe no factor

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Solwezi

I GET disappointed when our chiefs and other people who have the capacity to read, write and analyse issues start distorting my statements on various national issues, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

The President is saddened that his recent statement that United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot become head of State was misinterpreted to mean that a Tonga will never rule the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/