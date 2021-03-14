Trevor Mwamba: From pulpit to politics

SUNDAY PROFILE With KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

TREVOR Mwamba is the Anglican priest gearing to take the reins of the country’s oldest surviving political party, United National Independence Party (UNIP).

Bishop Mwamba’s plunge into the political scene is his first after having retired from the Church, where he was actively involved and has spent his whole life.

But Bishop Mwamba is not only confident of the path that he has chosen, he is just as confident about his choice of party.

“When I retired from the Church, I always thought of what I would like to do. I had options, which included writing and lecturing, but when an opportunity arose about UNIP, it became my party of choice. My father was UNIP,” he says.

UNIP was an easy choice for Bishop Mwamba because of the party's Christian values, the legacy and