Tree-hugger making difference

VIOLET MENGO, Choma

IN THE wake of climate change, every little effort to reduce the carbon footprint and reverse the tide that is threatening mankind is welcome. And in Choma district, one true tree-hugger is determined to make a difference. Felix Mabeta is already becoming a household name in the district for his passion for tree planting, which he does for a living. Mabeta started his tree planting business in 2004, planting tree seedlings at home. Mabeta raises a variety of seedlings on his nursery – fruit seedlings, forest trees, fresh spices and roses. In 2005, he decided to shift from his house to town near Choma Hotel to make his business more visible to customers. However, the shift did not work out for him because the new place was in a wall enclosure and could not attract customers. In 2007, Mabeta shifted to a more visible place near the Forestry Department. This has remained his business place to date and he has expanded his business. “We started with 500 seedlings. The number kept on growing because I was determined and customers started to know us,” he said. With a boom in business, Mabeta was prompted to register a company in 2011 called Maluba Land Gardens. That same year, Government gave his company a contract to supply tree seedlings. Government at the time had embarked on a tree planting exercise to counter the effects of climate change. It involved various communities, and Maluba Land Gardens and other members of the community were asked to plant a number of tree seedlings for Government to buy. “I did a number of seedlings, I planted over 260,000 seedlings and I was paid K26,000. The money was good capital for me because it helped me to do a number of things that I could not do at the time,” said Mabeta. He used part of the money to start building his house and invested some back into the business. Maluba Land Gardens has continued thriving, growing more and more seedlings for sale. The company employs two workers on a permanent basis while five are engaged on part-time. “We are slowly helping the community by employing the breadwinners of the family,” said Mabeta. Initially, Mabeta only had one garden, but because of the support his company has continued to receive from the customers and the community, they now have more gardens. His vision is to have the biggest garden in Choma and beyond.

His efforts and passion for trees recently caught the attention of Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, who visited him. Mabeta appealed to the minister for more support for small and medium enterprises like his to grow.

"Come up with a deliberate programme where you say we plant [a] million trees and Government comes to purchase. That way, we will be supported because we are in a very small way contributing to