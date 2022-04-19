Treasury injects another K198m into constituencies

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Treasury has yet again released K198 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for onward disbursement to constituencies under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Last month, Government released K805 million CDF for the first quarter of this year and the money was shared among all the 156 constituencies of the country. Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Mambo Hamaundu announced the disbursement of the money when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday Interview programme. Mr Hamaundu said the money is sitting with the ministry’s bank account awaiting disbursement to constituencies. “In the earlier disbursement, most constituencies received K6.4 million each to cover bursaries, projects and empowerment programmes.

"We have received another K198 million, which is sitting with us awaiting disbursement to constituencies. We make resources available as and when need arises," he said. Mr Hamaundu said