Treasury bills surpass target

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

APPETITE for treasury bills was high last week surpassing the target by over K100 million as the Kwacha remained under pressure breaching the K15 mark, last recorded in September 2015.

The central bank was looking to borrow K950 million from the public through treasury bills, which are short-term debt instruments, but demand was high hitting slightly over K1 billion.

This signals positivity in the economy CLICK TO READ MORE