Treasury bills in K900m oversubscription

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TREASURY bills have remained an attractive investment venture as evidenced by the continued oversubscription, which stood at K900 million more than what was offered by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) on the market.

The oversubscription was mainly due to the high Kwacha liquidity on the market, which entails that portfolio investors, mainly commercial banks, have excess funds to participate in debt instruments.

On Thursday, the central bank was looking to raise K1.3 billion on the market but uptake surpassed the target, which hit K2.2 billion.

Treasury bills, which are short-term debt instruments Government uses to borrow money from the public to meet various national obligations, have continued to CLICK TO READ MORE