Treasury Bills, Govt Bonds auction thresholds revised

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AUCTION thresholds for both Treasury Bills and Government Bonds have been revised upwards effective September 13 this year.

The maximum bid amount for the non-competitive window has been adjusted from K29,000 to K499, 000 on face value per bidder per maturity tenor.

However, the minimum bid amount for non-competitive bids is unchanged at K1,000.

The minimum bid amount for competitive bids has also been adjusted upwards from K30,000 to K500,000 per bidder per maturity tenor.

Competitive bidding is limited to 35 percent of the offering amount for each bidder, and a bidder specifies the rate, yield, or discount margin that is acceptable while a non-competitive bid, a bidder agrees to accept the