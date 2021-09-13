Treasury Bills auction registers over-subscription

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Treasury Bills auction conducted last Thursday recorded an oversubscription with total bids received amounting to K5.2 billion at face value while the amount offered at cost was K1.4 billion.

And the Kwacha has continued to post further losses against the United States dollar due to low supply of the greenback thereby failing to sustain demand from importers.

Treasury Bills are short term instruments that Government issues in order to borrow money through the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) for a period of one year or less.

According to a notice issued by BoZ, availing details of the auction results, that the amount offered to borrow was K1.4 billion but bids received amounted to K5.2 billion.

Consequently, K1.584 billion was allocated at face value with the 91 days tenor getting K254.16 million way above the K210 million that was sought.

The 182 days tenor offered to borrow K240 million but was allocated K261.60 with the 273 days tenor being allocated K285.67 million from the