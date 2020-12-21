Treasury bill auction undersubscribed

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LAST Thursday’s treasury bill auction was undersubscribed by over K650 million.

This means there was low demand for financial securities below the total initial target that was offered.

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) was on the market and managed K648.62 million from the targeted K1.3 billion.

Absa Bank Zambia Plc said the yield remained flat across all tenors at 14 percent, 16 percent, 19.6501 percent and 24.5227 percent for 19, 182, 273 and