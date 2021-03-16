Treasury bill auction receives positive response again

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

LAST week’s Treasury bill auction was oversubscribed with total bids received amounting to K2.2 billion.

Absa Bank Zambia Plc said the oversubscription was due to increased liquidity on the market as players opted for short-term debt instruments.

“The T-bill auction held on Thursday was oversubscribed with total bids received amounting to K2,217.35 million (at face value) and K1,300.00 million allocated at cost. With liquidity levels still high in the market, players continue to opt for shorter-tenure assets such as T-bills, “Absa Bank said yesterday in its market update.

However, yields remained flat across all tenors.

Two weeks ago, the Bank of Zambia's treasury bill auction was oversubscribed, attracting bids amounting to over K2.29 billion against an offer of K1.3 billion due to increased interest from