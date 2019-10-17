Traversing beautiful China

Travelogue:

JACK MWEWA, Beijing

‘WALKING the Chinese walls’’, a song composed, sang and popularised by American singer Philip Bailey back in the 1980s, was an inspiration from his visit to the Chinese Great Walls.

China now has much more to offer than just the Wall. A visit to that great country is never complete until you visit numerous breath-taking tourism sites that are dotted across its breadth and width.

A horde of journalists from Africa and Latin America attending a Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) workshop organised by the People’s Daily media in China last month found time for tourism.

China is a country of lakes, mountains, sands, forests, caves and unmatched architectural excellence, making it a complete tourism package.

BRNN visiting journalists' first tour after an intensive one week of class work at the Communication University of China (CUC) was to the Great Walls.