PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE 90-day travel ban for permanent secretaries, senior civil servants and heads of parastatals, which was to end yesterday, has been extended until further notice.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti says the ban, effected as part of austerity measures, will continue to enable Government to reduce expenditure so that resources are directed to more needy areas.