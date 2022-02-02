Transporters told to reduce fares

MWILA NTAMBI, Lusaka, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT expects public transportation fares to reduce following a decrease in fuel pump prices. And the Bus and Taxi Drivers Association (BTDA) has proposed that Government, in consultation with other stakeholders in the transport sector, initiate an automatic price range which bus operators will follow whenever there is an upward or downward adjustment in fuel pump prices. Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said in an interview yesterday that it is only fair that the fares are reduced so that the benefits of the reduction benefit Zambians. Fuel pump prices have been reduced by K1.32 per litre for petrol and K1.22 for diesel, barely a month after they were increased. Energy Regulation Board (ERB) will be conducting price reviews for petroleum products monthly based on the trend in exchange rate and international oil prices in the month preceding the review. In an interview yesterday, Mr Tayali said he expects the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to engage players in the transport sector to agree on a possible reduction despite the minimal decrease in prices. “We should be fair to our fellow citizens and pass on the benefits to Zambians. There should be a reciprocated effect whenever there is reduced fuel prices like is the case when there is an increase in pump prices so that we promote fairness,” he said. And Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kadanda said the reduction in fuel pump prices is a demonstration that the economic policies being implemented by the new dawn administration are on the right track. The minister said this is why Government supports ERB’s decision to subject fuel prices to monthly reviews. Ms Kasanda said in a statement that this will enable fuel consumers to benefit through reduced prices. “In the past, any fuel reduction on the international market, including the appreciation of the Kwacha, had no impact on the price of the commodity locally. “This is why Government is happy that the current appreciation of the Kwacha and the favourable price of oil on the international market have directly resulted in the reduction of fuel prices in the country,” she said. Ms Kasanda said to avoid previous distortions in fuel pricing, Government will encourage ERB to continue with the CLICK TO READ MORE