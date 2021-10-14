Transporters spell out challenges

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should urgently address various challenges facing the transport and logistics industry ranging from preference to hiring foreign-owned transporters, poor road network and high tolls to long transit time at border points.

During yesterday’s transport and logistics industry breakfast meeting preceding the regional land-linked Zambia conference and exhibition scheduled for December this year, Postal and Courier Services Association president Gabriel Mumba said the one-stop border post (OSBP) system is not achieving the intended purpose of clearing goods on time.

“We want the Ministry of Transport and Logistics to liaise with their counterparts at the Finance ministry and harmonise and simplify the procedures to quickly clear the goods.

“It seems the concept of the OSBP is failing us because the transit time is still too long, and our members incur huge losses when transporting perishable goods,” Mr Mumba said.

Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia secretary general Benson Tembo said there is a legal framework with provision that